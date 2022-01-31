Cartoon Network Hops On Wordle Trend, Takes Netizens On a Nostalgic Ride

Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter’s Laboratory, Captain Planet, Codename: Kids Next Door… If these names do not sound familiar to you, then you must have either been too old or too young for the golden era of cartoons. It was the time when days used to get divided based on what show was airing on Cartoon Network. It was also the time when the Cartoon Network logo used to have the entire name of the channel. Recently, the channel shared a tweet that instilled an extreme feeling of nostalgia dipped in the latest buzz in town. A browser game gained traction a few weeks ago and became a wagon that everyone, somehow, wanted to hop in. Wordle, a word-forming game, took social media by storm as people shared their Wordle scorecards and screengrabs.

Cartoon Network recently got itself added to the list of the ones sharing their Wordle cards. However, the channel tweaked it and attached a caption to glorify that tweak. “Not Wordle, just your childhood,” read the caption. With it is an image that looks like both a wordle scorecard and also the original logo of Cartoon Network.

Take a look:

The tweet has garnered more than 31,000 impressions, including likes and retweets. Netizens were in awe and wonder of the old Cartoon Network logo and reminisced the golden era of cartoons.

One user felt old seeing the silhouette of the old logo of Cartoon Network.

Man i feel old now https://t.co/cgzXFYRefE— Rahul C (@Rahulc9401) January 29, 2022

Another user tweeted the lyrics of Heat Waves by Glass Animals, along with a collage of various cartoons, and wrote, “Sometimes all I think about is you.”

Here’s another, chiming in with the lyrics of the same song.

Heat waves been fakin' me out… https://t.co/7X8bZMDaPw— Abhijith (@Abhijith_p_14) January 29, 2022

According to one user, it was a “trend done right.”

This user got reminded of the simpler times seeing the tweet by Cartoon Network.

When things were simple https://t.co/coQ2oatq9T— Ishpreet Sahil Babber (@SahilBabber) January 29, 2022

The tweet also attracted some users who argued how the channel changed when the original logo was shortened to just ‘CN.’

Cartoon Network >>>> CN If you know you know https://t.co/erjRszPX6r — Aditya (@NOTaCELEB__) January 29, 2022

Everyone knows that : ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️ ⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️ is better than ⬛️⬜️ #CartoonNetwork https://t.co/DGvhUVMehs— Utkarsh Maurya (@coder_utkarsh) January 29, 2022

Was the coolest thing on the TV until it turned into CN https://t.co/0V3EDUJtIS— Shubham Singh (@ThatSanskariGuy) January 29, 2022

What do you think about Cartoon Network’s tweet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.