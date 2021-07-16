Cartoon-painted Walls, Play Areas Bring Cheer to Children in Jharkhand's ICU Ward

Doctors and Covid-19 experts have been reiterating the need to be armed with all resources before the third wave of the coronavirus hits. While the Covid-19 surge is expected to happen sometime later this year, there are warnings that the wave might mostly affect children. Even as state governments are trying to be prepared for the oncoming wave, Jharkhand has stood out by repurposing its paediatric wards of all government hospitals in all the districts of the state. The hospitals will also have a 20-bed intensive care unit in all the district hospital, media reports said.

A recent report by news agency ANI said how a separate ward for treatment of children infected with COVID-19 was established at Ranchi District Hospital.

“In anticipation that children could be affected disproportionately during 3rd wave, we’re setting up 20-bedded pediatric ICU ward and high dependency unit," an officer said.

Jharkhand: Separate ward for treatment of children infected with COVID established at Ranchi District Hospital"In anticipation that children could be affected disproportionately during 3rd wave, we're setting up 20-bedded pediatric ICU ward&high dependency unit,"an officer said pic.twitter.com/twAAYf0SFw — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

The walls of the ICU wards at the Ranchi District hospital have been painted with cartoons, colourful curtains and bed covers, television sets and also separate play areas have been made.

“Bookshelves are also being installed to stock storybooks and other learning material,” a public relations department official was quoted as saying.

Paediatric wards in other hospitals in the state are also being fitted with infant ventilators, paediatric ventilators, and oxygen supply systems. Places such as Koderma, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Gumla, Latehar, Giridih have so far completed the completed PICU-related work.

In a meeting with district magistrates and field officials of 10 states on last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for the collection of data on the transmission of Covid-19 among youth and children in each district. He said such data must be analysed regularly to protect them.

