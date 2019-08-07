Cash in the Trash: Man Accidentally Tosses Over 16 Lakh Rupees Into Recycling Bin
Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320.
Image credits: Brian Sollom/Recology via AP.
A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money.
When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.
The facility’s general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box.
Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320.
The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.
This Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, photo provided by Recology, shows nearly $23,000 in cash discarded at a recycling bin in a shoebox, which was recovered by a worker at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center operated by Recology in Samoa, Calif. A man who accidentally tossed the money into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday, Aug. 3 after a worker at the recycling facility in Northern California spotted it. Linda Wise, the facility's general manager, told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the shoebox during the 200-mile trip to the facility. (Brian Sollom/Recology via AP)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taapsee Pannu Poses in the Sea in Satin Dress and Fans are Worried About the Outfit
- Sara Ali Khan Carries Her Own Luggage at Airport, Internet Can't Stop Gushing About Her Simplicity
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- Brazil Gang Leader Dresses up as His Daughter in Bid to Escape Jail, Gets Busted
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded