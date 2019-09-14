Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Internet is Just Discovering 'Cashew Apples' and it is Blowing People's Minds

Did you know how cashews are really grown?

Trending Desk

Updated:September 14, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Internet is Just Discovering 'Cashew Apples' and it is Blowing People's Minds
Image credit: Twitter
While most love to munch on the sweet and crunchy nut native northeast Brazil nut, not many know how cashews are really grown.

Eaten on its own, used in recipes or processed into cashew cheese and butter, the cashew is a tropical evergreen tree that produces the cashew seeds. But it also produces the lesser known 'cashew apple'.

The cashew apple on its part is light reddish to yellow fruit that can be turned into a sweet fruit drink or distilled into liquor.

Turns out, even though the world loves the nut, most have no idea whence it comes from. To no one's surprise, netizens lost their calm upon stumbling upon a picture of cashews growing out of apples.

The thread was initially started by Twitter user Colleen Ballinger who posted an image of the cashew fruit and hilariously wrote that she was "today years" old when she learnt how the cashews grow.

Interestingly, the amazement did not perhaps arise from the fact that cashews come from trees or even that they're technically seeds.

What caught people's attention was the cashew apple. When ripe, the whole thing falls to the ground and is then harvested.

While some people thought that they look like "old men yelling," others thought it looked like an "Apple is Pooping." Then there were those who were just disturbed by the picture itself.

Here’s what they posted:

