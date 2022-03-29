Caste Bias, Low Pay: 74-year-old Mumbai Teacher Narrates Why he Drives Auto after Retiring

After COVID-19 hit the world, we came across many people who had to leave their jobs and take up other professions like driving an auto or selling street food. But we rarely came across anyone who had to take such a decision before the pandemic. One such story is making the rounds of the internet. A Bengaluru-based professional Nikita Iyer took to her LinkedIn account to share a story of a 74-year-old auto driver who can speak impeccable English.

Nikita wrote, “This morning, on my way to work, stranded by an Uber auto driver in the middle of the highway, I must have had a worried expression on my face which made an old man driving a rickshaw stop and ask me where I wanted to go.”

Nikita was a bit skeptical at first, but then she told the driver that she needed to reach her office, which is at the other end of the city, and she is running late. Nikita was taken aback by the driver’s reply, which was in fluent English. “He said, ‘Please come in Ma’am, you can pay what you want’ in impeccable English. Taken aback with such kind behaviour, I said ok and what followed was a very enriching 45 minutes,” she wrote.

After this, Nikita, who couldn’t control her curiosity, asked the auto driver how he “spoke such good English”. To this, the driver revealed that he used to be an English lecturer in a college in Mumbai and had pursued MA and Med. After this, while predicting Nikita’s next question, the driver said, “So you’re going to ask me why I am driving an auto right?” After getting an affirmative reply, the 74-year-old shed light on his life and revealed that his name is Pataabi Raman and he had been driving an auto for 14 years, which is when he retired from his post as a college lecturer. Raman added that he worked in Mumbai because he couldn’t find any job in Karnataka because of his caste.

Nikita added, “The only question he was asked was, ‘What is your caste?’ and when he said his name was Mr. Pataabi Raman, they said, ‘We will let you know.’” As Raman was tired of receiving such responses from colleges in Karnataka, so he moved to Mumbai where he got a job in a reputed college. Raman taught in that college for 20 years, before he retired at the age of 60 and moved back to Bengaluru.

“Teachers do not get paid well. The maximum you can earn is [Rs 10,000-15,000]- and since it was a private institution, I don’t have [a] pension. By driving a rickshaw I get at least 700-1500/- a day which is enough for me and my girlfriend,” Raman told Nikita and laughed. Nikita also laughed at his ‘girlfriend’ remark, after which Raman explained that he calls his wife his girlfriend “because you must always treat them as equal.”

“The minute you say wife, husbands think she’s a slave who must serve you but she is in no way inferior to me she is superior to me sometimes,” Raman explained to Nikita. The 74-year-old went on to reveal that they have a son who helps them with their rent, but the couple isn’t dependent on their children, and they both live their life happily.

