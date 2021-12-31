'Casteist' Scene from Ranveer Singh's '83' Draws Ire Online, Twitter Debates Quota

Societal demarcations based on caste have plagued the Indian society since ages now. As much as we deny its existence, it continues to creep in manifesting itself under many forms. The Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’, which tells the saga of Indian cricket team’s historic win in 1983 World Cup has been getting accolades from everyone for its perfect casting, acting and attention to details. But along with it, one particular scene from the movie has drawn backlash from internet users.

The particular scene which has faced ire on social media involves Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev and Jiiva as K Srikkanth as they are seen discussing an outcome of a cricket match the Men in Blue have just won. The narrative that has been going on in is that the players won the match by crook and not hard work to which a teammate insists that Kapil Dev gives a fitting reply to their critics. And in doing so, Jiiva’s character says, “We have come here by sheer hard work, and not due to some quota system."

The tone deaf dialogue has not gone down well with many on the internet and people called out the film’s actors and makers for such a blatant offensive remark against quota.

'We aren't in the semifinal due to quota.'This is the dialogue of @83thefilm. Passing derogatory comments on quota is very cheap satire of casteist selebs. The whole team must be ashamed of themselves. Is this your MERIT? Just lol! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/hEapjaRtVW — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 29, 2021

& then they go ahead & take up jobs under sports "quota"…🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/SgAByBqFTj— Arvind Bhatt 🏹 (@Politickle101) December 30, 2021

83 was Good, I was having fun until "Namma onnum quota la varala" dialog.— Mukund (@orangelays) December 26, 2021

"We havee come here from millennia of oppression." https://t.co/812Ggm6pxl— Name cannot be blank (@prateek_world) December 30, 2021

@Sumitaroraa @Vasan_Bala @kabirkhankkAre you guys for real peddling this bullshit that too in a mainstream bollywood film? But then it's normal for this industry in theb name of entertainment, right ? After #JaiBhim #GeeliPuchi, at the year end we get this completely patheticBS https://t.co/a0wcRLbvxr— DpK 🇮🇳 (@_Dp_K_) December 30, 2021

This dialogue was very cringe. And absolutely unnecessary and irrelevant to the plot. https://t.co/lBG7Lt7SKP— blahssome (@blahssome) December 30, 2021

Without reservation the players with ‘merit’ took 27 years to win the world cup after 1983! In the country of 1.3 billion people they couldn’t find people with merit! Such is the sad state and corruption in the name of merit!— Equality For All (@Equalit73659657) December 29, 2021

One user seemed to think the dialogue was about a different issue.

This refers to regional selection politics…at that time…not related to caste— Sarcastic_Indian (@Sarcast54624145) December 29, 2021

In those days and even now ,the criterion was different kind of "merit"- a variant of classism. You had to be from one of privileged cricket association like Bombay,TN, Kntaka, Delhi. Hydbad. Kapil was an exception and that changed the cricket scenario in India to na extent— SUNILKUMAR (@skchief47) December 30, 2021

In the movie the context is about zonal representation (5 Zones) quota system at that point of time(1983)!It was abolished way back in 2007! If we are in hurry we criticize each and everything without knowing the true context!#83TheFilm #83TheMovie — gandhi_talks (@Gandhi_Talks) December 29, 2021

Ye sharmnak hai… Or kab tak hum caste discrimination ko normalise karte rahenge dialogues ke through. @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/MmxgkdG5zb— Nishant Dongre (@NishantDongre2) December 30, 2021

Calls from social media to boycott the film aside, the Kabir Khan-directed film seems to be having a tough time recovering costs, more so because of the Covid-19 related restrictions implemented, thanks to Omicron threat.

Makers of the movie have also taken to social media to urge the government to reassess and loosen up rules for cinema halls, given how the past year has been challenging for many associated with the film industry.

