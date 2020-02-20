Casting Spell? Captivating Picture of Bear Cubs 'Dancing' in Forest Delights the Internet

A captivating photograph of a family of brown bears dancing seems to have taken the Internet by storm.

The photo was taken a few years back by a physical education teacher and amateur photographer Valtteri Mulkahainen from Finland. He recently posted the photo on Instagram and the picture soon went viral.

In the photo, three cubs can be seen gathering around, and holding each others' hands while moving in a circle -- seemingly dancing.

Mulkahainen captioned in the image, "Ring-a-ring o' roses."

In a conversation with website Bored Panda, Mulkahainen revealed that the cubs behaved like little children and were playing and even having friendly fights.

The photographer was quoted as saying, "Felt like I was on a playground in front of my house, where small children frolic around. That’s how much they reminded me of little children."

He added that at one of the instances, the three cubs stood up on their hind legs and started pushing each other. "It was like they were dancing in a circle,” he said.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Mulkahainen was exploring a boreal forest, which is a part of the Finnish taiga, around the town of Martinselkonen when he chanced upon the sight.

Mulkahainen added that it was interesting to observe that all the bear cubs had different characters, with some being more gregarious than the others. He went on to say the scene was reminiscent of fairy tales where bears walk on their hind legs and dance as well.