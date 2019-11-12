Take the pledge to vote

Cat-Astrophe: Shelter Fed up After ‘Caged’ Feline Keeps Freeing Other Cats

Quilty the cat, has committed the offence of repeatedly letting out other cats from the shelter.

Trending Desk

November 12, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Cat-Astrophe: Shelter Fed up After ‘Caged’ Feline Keeps Freeing Other Cats
Image credits: Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization / Facebook.

A shelter cat’s mischief has gone wrong after the feline was put to solitary confinement. This might seem hilarious but it’s true.

Quilty the cat, has committed the offence of repeatedly letting out other cats from the shelter.

He has been warned against it as well but that has seemed futile. So, Quilty, the serial offender was put behind glass doors and let to ponder about his mistake.

Mirror reported that staff at Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organisation caught Quilty breaking the hurdle and letting the other felines out of the senior room 'repeatedly, several times a day'.

This isn’t the only crime committed by Quilty. Previously, at a shelter in Houston, a staff had discovered that Quilty allowed his dog sibling into the house, which was otherwise not allowed as per the rules.

The last line of the Facebook post expressed the exasperation of the shelter about Quilty and his enmity with closed doors. They wrote, “Please. Come meet him. And take him home. Please...”

An online campaign called #FreeQuilty was also launched, however, as per the report, the Quilty had freed himself way before a review meeting with the parole officer could be set up.

The shelter said that Quilty the cat cannot be contained as the feline has "no shame".

"We have since Quilty-proofed the cat room, while he took a brief hiatus in the lobby. His roommates missed him while he was banished to the lobby. They enjoyed their nighttime escapades around the shelter.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
