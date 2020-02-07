Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Cat Burglary! Feline Gets Caught Red Handed for Stealing Socks and Underwear

Jasper, a Burmese cat was caught red-handed when one of the neighbors spotted him 'cat-napping' his socks and running away slyly.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cat Burglary! Feline Gets Caught Red Handed for Stealing Socks and Underwear
Image for representation purpose only / Reuters.

In an otherwise 'amusing' incident, a sneaky feline was recently caught for a long term cat-burglary in Sumner, USA.

Jasper, a Burmese cat was caught red-handed when one of the neighbors spotted him 'cat-napping' his socks and running away slyly.

According to reports, the owner, Ms Kristiansen said that the incident struck her when she saw her own pair of socks, swimmers, gloves, undergarments mysteriously disappearing and other items, which didn't belong to her, lying on her hallway just before Christmas.

"To be honest it was quite funny, it was amusing," Ms Kritiansen told the Otago Daily Times.

Now, Ms Kristiansen and her daughter are trying to reach out to every neighbour to return their missing items that have been lying in their house due to the cat theft.

The duo even took to the Sumner Community Group on Facebook to share the incident and asking their neighbours to contact them to have their stolen items back, where one person has been reported to have already claim a pair of gardening gloves, followed by another asking for his missing underwear and socks.

The family also believes that these items might have been stolen from houses which are as far as two blocks away from their resident!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram