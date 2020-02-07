Cat Burglary! Feline Gets Caught Red Handed for Stealing Socks and Underwear
Jasper, a Burmese cat was caught red-handed when one of the neighbors spotted him 'cat-napping' his socks and running away slyly.
Image for representation purpose only / Reuters.
In an otherwise 'amusing' incident, a sneaky feline was recently caught for a long term cat-burglary in Sumner, USA.
Jasper, a Burmese cat was caught red-handed when one of the neighbors spotted him 'cat-napping' his socks and running away slyly.
According to reports, the owner, Ms Kristiansen said that the incident struck her when she saw her own pair of socks, swimmers, gloves, undergarments mysteriously disappearing and other items, which didn't belong to her, lying on her hallway just before Christmas.
"To be honest it was quite funny, it was amusing," Ms Kritiansen told the Otago Daily Times.
Now, Ms Kristiansen and her daughter are trying to reach out to every neighbour to return their missing items that have been lying in their house due to the cat theft.
The duo even took to the Sumner Community Group on Facebook to share the incident and asking their neighbours to contact them to have their stolen items back, where one person has been reported to have already claim a pair of gardening gloves, followed by another asking for his missing underwear and socks.
The family also believes that these items might have been stolen from houses which are as far as two blocks away from their resident!
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream