Cat Comes Crashing Down on Chinese Man's Head from Sky, Knocks Him Unconscious

We have seen snow, flowers and leaves dropping in autumn, but again, we are in 2020 and anything can happen.

A video has captured exactly that -- an extremely bizarre moment when a cat fell from the sky and crashed onto an elderly person's head, knocking him unconscious.

A short film by CCTV, reports of a guy named Gao Fengua, wandering along a sidewalk with the golden retriever in the city of Harbin in the North-Eastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang.

As he walked behind his back with his arms, a cat smashed his head out of nowhere and sent him crashing to the ground.

Take a look at this footage:

As the cat was seen falling from a considerable height, it seemed as the cat fell from the sky, taking the elderly man by a surprise who proceeded to fall on the ground. The man in the video was said to have regained his consciousness but he did reportedly suffer injuries.

The dog in the video was seen wearing boots and enjoying the walk with his pensioner owner when it saw the incident happen and proceeded to check on his injured human. Soon, it spotted the cat and chased it. Both had a face-off and the cat was also seen swinging a paw, but the dog managed to escape the attack.

According to reports, the cat belonged to the elderly's man neighbour and fell from the apartment balcony. Now, Gao is trying to reach a compensation agreement with his neighbour.

Compensation For Cat Attack?

According to The Sun, the reason behind seeking the compensation is that Fenghua had to be admitted in the hospital for 23 days. He was discharged recently but will have to wear a neck brace. He still has to undergo regular physiotherapy treatment.