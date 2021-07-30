Cat Curiously Watches Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics on TV, Video Goes Viral

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics are attracting viewers from all over the world, and it is not just sports enthusiasts who are enthralled by the performances by the athletes, but even cats. A video shared on Twitter has shown how a domestic feline was immersed in one of the gymnast events that were being held in Tokyo. The fifty-four second video was shared on the microblogging site by Humor And Animals on Wednesday.

The footage showed a cat touching its paws on the television screen whenever a gymnast was performing. The video opened with a male athlete rotating around the horizontal bar in the artistic gymnast event. As the gymnast rotated, the cat tried to touch the athlete whenever he came back to the ground. In another shot, the cat actively touches the screen with its paws as it tries to touch the female athlete performing on uneven bars. The deft flexible movements of the gymnasts certainly left the cat grappling with reality. The caption of the video read, “Cats watching gymnastics is my new favorite.” The video has been viewed over 863.3k times since it was posted on Twitter. In the following tweet, Humour And Animals wrote that the video was originally posted on Instagram by a user who goes by the name, @teenybellinitheprettypittie.

Some of the viewers were quite worried about the scratches that the television screen might have to bear because of the curious cat, as one user wrote, “It’s all fun and games till your tv gets permanent scratches.”

It seems there are other cats as well who are actively interested in watching the sports as one user shared in the comments section, “Mine was watching surfing yesterday.”

Decoding the movements of the cat in the video, one user guessed that the cat was trying to keep the athletes from falling on the ground as the comment read, “It’s trying to keep the gymnasts from falling.”

What do you think the cat was trying to do?

