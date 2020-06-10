BUZZ

Cat Gets Brain Freeze after Eating Ice-cream, Video Goes Viral

Cat freeze | Image credit: Twitter

Cat freeze | Image credit: Twitter

The house cat's expression on eating the ice cream is making Twitterati laugh.

A video of a cat having a brain freeze after it gulped a scoop of an ice-cream has surfaced on the internet.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows the feline sitting on a chair, while a man, who seems to be its owner, is seen offering it ice-cream.

Soon after swallowing the ice-cream, the tabby starts gasping backwards with its mouth wide open. In the hilarious footage, its owner is seen helping the pet in keeping itself balanced on the chair.

Captioning the clip, the user wrote, “I think we should all watch this cat try ice cream for the first time.”

Since being shared online, the viral video has been viewed over 3 lakh times. More than 13,000 people have liked the adorable clip.

The video has received mixed responses from netizens. Many found the video funny, while some expressed concerns at the safety of the feline.

One user wrote, “I do not approve of this video! He has done that to that cat before- and the reason for the reaction is obvious. He is freezing the damn spoon! Cruelty to animals to send it into seizing. Just NO!”

Another person wrote, “To be fair, how many other people on here didn’t realise how dangerous it is. Just need educating, doesn’t make them a bad person unless they share it knowing the dangers and how much pain it must be in.”

See some other reactions:


