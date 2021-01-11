Cat Goes Missing at Airport, Found After 11 Days With Help of Dog

Losing a pet can be heartbreaking to the pet parents who are extremely attached to their pets. So when a cat named Muji went missing at USA’s LaGuardia Airport on Christmas eve 2020, the pet owner Taylor Le got worried to find her.

The cat has now been miraculously discovered from the ceiling of the airport after 11 days since she went missing, reported The New York Post.

Muji got caught in the ceiling when she was trying to flee from her owner after things went wrong at the security check.

Taylor was on her way to her family home in Orange County, California when the incident happened.

Muji was inside Taylor’s bag when the security at the airport asked the pet parent to take the cat out of the bag.

Speaking about the incident, Taylor said that she asked the security officials if she really needs to take Taylor out as the kitty will run out of the bag.

When the two got near the metal detector, it shocked the cat to the extent that she bit Taylor and ran away from the place.

The chase that followed did not help as the cat briefly came towards the checkpoint but went away again before Taylor got to her.

Muji was running away so cluelessly that Taylor was concerned that she might get caught in the conveyor belt. Police officers tried getting hold of Muji in the mechanical room but it made the cat more furious and she went out again.

Things were not under control and Muji disappeared after many unsuccessful attempts to get her under control.

Taylor tried to find Muji but failed. The pet owner had to board her flight the next day as she had no place to stay, however, she took help from Facebook and soon got in touch with animal rescue pages.

They decided to hire an Abby dog in order to find Muji and after permission from the authorities, it was discovered that the cat was still stuck in the ceiling of the airport.

Taylor travelled back to New York in search of her cat and after trying to lure her with a cat food can, she finally got Muji back.

The pet owner now plans to launch a GoFundMe campaign because she needs to pay $1,400 for the services of the dog. She also has to cover the medical expenses of her cat Muji.

Taylor plans to donate any additional money to Where is Jack, a safe-pet flying advocacy group.