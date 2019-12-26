Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
Cat Goes Viral Overnight after Netizens Compare it to 'Baby Yoda'

Images of 'Yoda Cat' were shared on Facebook recently by a veterinarian.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Cat Goes Viral Overnight after Netizens Compare it to 'Baby Yoda'
Images of 'Yoda Cat' were shared on Facebook recently by a veterinarian.

A white cat with green eyes and a black patch on head and a few on her body is going viral on the internet after users compared her to Disney+ series’ The Mandalorian’s character Baby Yoda.

Veterinary assistant and placement coordinator at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter, Jana Aviles, shared a total of seven pictures of 'Yoda Cat' on Facebook on December 15 and said that she was being treated after being found as a stray. The post has been shared more than 4500 times on Facebook till now.

In an update in the same post Jana claimed, “There is only ONE Yoda cat, so there is only ONE home out there for her. So many people have offered to travel across the country to adopt this cat, and even people from other countries have reached out to me.”

Furthermore, she also informed that the cat is being treated for a deep wound around her neck, as well as an upper respiratory infection among other things. The cat is going to take time in recovering.

The Veterinary assistant and placement coordinator at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter has also made a Facebook Page to share details regarding her health and updates about her adoption. She also mentioned that the Yoda Cat is currently not available for adoption until her wounds are healed, she is spayed, microchipped, and gets second round of vaccines and dewormer.

