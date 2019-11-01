Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Cat in the Hot Seat? Amitabh Bachchan Gets an Unusual Contestant on KBC 11

AmitabhBachchan said that the cat had come to KBC as a contestant to play the game but could not even make it past the "Fastest Fingers First" round.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cat in the Hot Seat? Amitabh Bachchan Gets an Unusual Contestant on KBC 11
Image credit: Twitter/Amitabh Bachchan

While Kaun Banega Crorepati has hosted a multitude of celebrities in the past, the latest episode saw an im"paw"sibble contestant on the show - a cat.

It so happened that while filming the latest episode of KBC, the popular quiz game show hosted by Bollywood ka Sehenshah Amitabh Bachchan, a feline seemingly just strayed onto the set. Once inside, the cat seemed to be in no hurry to leave and lazed around on set for quite some time.

Photos of the cat were shared on Twitter by Bachchan himself who said that the cat had come to KBC as a contestant to play the game but could not even make it past the "Fastest Fingers First" round.

"Aye Billauri", Bachan wrote, addressing the cat. "Billi Billi Khelan Chali KBC" (Cat, Cat, wanted to play KBC) he wrote. "Jaise ayi fastest finger, lot pot ho gayi wahin," he added. (But when it was time for Fastest Finger, it gave up).

Many on Twitter appreciated the feline cameo and thanked Bachchan for sharing the cute images online.

The photos even spawned memes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram