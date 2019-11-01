Cat in the Hot Seat? Amitabh Bachchan Gets an Unusual Contestant on KBC 11
AmitabhBachchan said that the cat had come to KBC as a contestant to play the game but could not even make it past the "Fastest Fingers First" round.
Image credit: Twitter/Amitabh Bachchan
While Kaun Banega Crorepati has hosted a multitude of celebrities in the past, the latest episode saw an im"paw"sibble contestant on the show - a cat.
It so happened that while filming the latest episode of KBC, the popular quiz game show hosted by Bollywood ka Sehenshah Amitabh Bachchan, a feline seemingly just strayed onto the set. Once inside, the cat seemed to be in no hurry to leave and lazed around on set for quite some time.
Photos of the cat were shared on Twitter by Bachchan himself who said that the cat had come to KBC as a contestant to play the game but could not even make it past the "Fastest Fingers First" round.
"Aye Billauri", Bachan wrote, addressing the cat. "Billi Billi Khelan Chali KBC" (Cat, Cat, wanted to play KBC) he wrote. "Jaise ayi fastest finger, lot pot ho gayi wahin," he added. (But when it was time for Fastest Finger, it gave up).
Many on Twitter appreciated the feline cameo and thanked Bachchan for sharing the cute images online.
देखो Hotseat पर बैठने के लिए सारे बंधन तोड़ कर आ गयी और आपके सामने नतमस्तक हो गयी!— EF❤️Ashok Mistry™️ (@ashokmistry4545) October 31, 2019
Amitji You attract all beings on earth .. hahahaha. On her way to the. Hot. seat Yoooo. .. She became the most famous. Cat entered history. Woooooow. Selfi. With. Amitji . KBC cat . Yoooooooo pic.twitter.com/06WQyNM1SZ— Rasha Bachchan (@Ashabachchan) October 30, 2019
This is the best picture pic.twitter.com/rhdjMZbMa7— Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) October 30, 2019
Sir ji lagta hai yeh Billi bhi hum sab ke jaise KBC ki bahut badi fan hai pic.twitter.com/yCqCowC9gb— Sunanda Yadav (@yadavsunanda08) October 30, 2019
The photos even spawned memes.
*When you see relatives*Coming Going pic.twitter.com/0vfCwPM3kr— MINS (@Inima00) October 30, 2019
