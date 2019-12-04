Cat-Influencer Lil Bub with Millions of Followers Dies after Battling Bone Infection

Lil Bub, a perma-kitten was famous on the internet for her big green eyes, droopy tongue and of course, for her adorable posts shared online. The Instagram famous cat died on December 1 and her owner Mike Bridavsky shared the sad news on the social media platform.

Mike shared two pictures of Lil Bub side-by-side, the first and the last ones which he captured. As per the Instagram post, Lil Bub was born in June 2011 and she lived for eight years.

According to Mike, before she died peacefully in her sleep, she was battling an "aggressive bone infection."

Mike shared two pictures of Lil Bub side-by-side, the first and the last ones which he captured. As per the Instagram post, Lil Bub was born in June 2011 and she lived for eight years. According to Mike, before she died peacefully in her sleep, she was battling an "aggressive bone infection."

Lil Bub was born with several genetic anomalies, including a rare bone condition called osteopetrosis, disproportionately small limbs, a lack of teeth, and an extra toe on all four paws, as per a report by Mashable.

"It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family," Mike wrote in the post.

He further wrote, “She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years.”

Lil Bub was more than an adorable cat on the internet. She was a philanthropist as well and has made an impact in world of animal welfare. "BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world," Mike wrote.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.