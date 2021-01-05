Cat Mommy 'Hisses' Back at Pet While Trimming Nails, Tik Tok Video Leaves Internet in Splits

Dealing with aggressive cats as a pet owner can be stressful and can even lead to some of us imbibing their mannerisms to get the job done. A TikTok video, which is now going viral for its hilariously relatable content, captures a frustrated cat-woman hissing at her cat.

In the one minute video, a woman is seen holding her cat in one arm and struggling to cut the nails from the cat’s paws. The cat is quite uneasy as its human cohabiter is taking away its only tool, the sharp nails. The woman also shows her arm to the viewers where the scratches made by the cat is visible. The woman says “You like to scratch? I don’t care, now you’re gonna get your nails cut.” The cat is clearly not happy and is seen pushing away the scissors and lets out a cry each time she cuts her nails. Responding to the cat’s cries, the woman says, “Yeah I know. But now since you wanna keep scratching, and scratching and scratching this is what we're gonna do.”

The cat lets out a cry after this and responding to this, the woman hisses like a cat. The cat is taken aback at this feline behaviour of its owner and it is this part of the video that has now gone viral on social media.

As the woman hisses, she looks at her cat and says, “I could do it too! Be nice!” The cat seems to be in a state of shock at this behaviour but then quickly moves on to let out cries of complaint. “Yeah I know how to hiss just like you! Yeah *hisses* I could do it too! Go ahead and bite me and I’ll bite you back”, said the woman.

The video has prompted netizens to make some hilarious memes inspired by this furious cat momma.

One of the users who had her sympathies with the cat commented, “Poor kitty, kitty is just hanging and been squeezed by her big arm, perhaps if kitty was more comfortable as she clips nails I do clip my cat's nails but my kitty cat is nice and comfy on his lounge, at the end he gets a yummy treat, so to relates this task with food rewards.”

The scene where the woman hisses at her cat and the cat goes all shook has also become a meme picture. Some users have even used this image to describe their experience in 2020.