Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress

This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018

Google reverse image search says… not just a crow, but specifically an american crow pic.twitter.com/bGETqRWki1 — Reed Mideke (@reedmideke) October 28, 2018

The Internet is yet to solve the mystery of the neck-back illusion photo and it already has a new job at hand.After much argument over the blue/gold dress, netizens got needles into a door-beach photo.But now, a new optical illusion has left many online people scratching their heads.How? It's simple. Do you see a cat or crow?The confusing photo first appeared on r/confusing_perspective on Reddit when a user u/dickfromaccounting reposted it and wrote, "This picture of a crow is interesting because it’s actually a cat."The animal and bird experts got to work.Chill has left the room.The photo took flight from Reddit and landed on Twitter to confuse more people.Those who got it in the first glance couldn't help but share memes.To spice things up, a quick reverse search of the now-viral photo on Google gave interesting results.It left many fascinated.