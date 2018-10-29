English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
Purrfect illusion doesn't exi....
Image credits: Reddit / r/confusing_perspective
Loading...
The Internet is yet to solve the mystery of the neck-back illusion photo and it already has a new job at hand.
After much argument over the blue/gold dress, netizens got needles into a door-beach photo.
But now, a new optical illusion has left many online people scratching their heads.
How? It's simple. Do you see a cat or crow?
The confusing photo first appeared on r/confusing_perspective on Reddit when a user u/dickfromaccounting reposted it and wrote, "This picture of a crow is interesting because it’s actually a cat."
The animal and bird experts got to work.
Chill has left the room.
The photo took flight from Reddit and landed on Twitter to confuse more people.
Those who got it in the first glance couldn't help but share memes.
To spice things up, a quick reverse search of the now-viral photo on Google gave interesting results.
It left many fascinated.
After much argument over the blue/gold dress, netizens got needles into a door-beach photo.
But now, a new optical illusion has left many online people scratching their heads.
How? It's simple. Do you see a cat or crow?
The confusing photo first appeared on r/confusing_perspective on Reddit when a user u/dickfromaccounting reposted it and wrote, "This picture of a crow is interesting because it’s actually a cat."
The animal and bird experts got to work.
Chill has left the room.
The photo took flight from Reddit and landed on Twitter to confuse more people.
This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018
Those who got it in the first glance couldn't help but share memes.
October 28, 2018
October 28, 2018
October 28, 2018
My baby♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/cwlGNWdlgz— لکتر (@llecterr) October 28, 2018
To spice things up, a quick reverse search of the now-viral photo on Google gave interesting results.
It left many fascinated.
Google reverse image search says… not just a crow, but specifically an american crow pic.twitter.com/bGETqRWki1— Reed Mideke (@reedmideke) October 28, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to Tie the Knot Next Year? Close Friend Reveals the Truth
- OnePlus 6 Launch in New York Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...