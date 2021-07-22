Cat Prevents Cobra From Entering Odisha Home, Stands Guard for 30 Minutes

If you think dogs are the only kind of pets that actually care about humans, you are in for a surprise with this cat that has upped the ante for its whole species. A number of viral photos show a cat who guarded a house in Odisha from a Cobra, hooded and raring to go, for no less than half an hour.

The pet cat kept at this extraordinary feat till snake helpline workers reached the spot, at Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. In the photographs shared by news agency ANI, the tiny white feline can be seen standing alert in front of the cobra, preventing it from gaining entry. The owner of the cat, Sampad K Parida, said it is 1.5 years old and lives with them like a family member.

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

In response to ANI’s tweet, many users shared their enthused adoration of cats as pets. While some said that the cat had “upgraded" itself to a dog, some shared photographs of their own furry pets and said cats could save their humans from dangers “only they can see".

Wow this cat upgraded itself to a dog— sluggy⁷ˎˊ˗ ᴮᴱ (@hoopdoge) July 21, 2021

Here's mine. Once they select you as their pet ( see what i did there? 😁) , They will save you from the dangers which only they can see 😸 pic.twitter.com/txI0Y4p2Hw— 🌈 অনু পরমাণু (@ianupamdey) July 21, 2021

Some Twitter users put it down to cats’ territorial aggression and had some points to make about the nature of cats and dogs.

Buddy cats show more territorial aggression than dogs they do strongly will to protect the house until the owners allow them.One of the challenges of adopting a dog after a cat is the cat will bully the dog pic.twitter.com/hkEaJ96ZdC— Shankar Narayanan (@shankarr139) July 22, 2021

There was a meme version of events, featuring a cute feline.

A cat version of a famous artwork was posted by a user who dubbed it ‘Purry Night’, a pun that Vincent Van Gogh would probably not approve of, should he have been alive today.

Twitter users also defended the general personality of cats, who have a reputation for being slightly self-involved.

When i said all cats aren't selfish or self oriented, no one believed me.— Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) July 22, 2021

Who says cats are thankless creatures?— Suhas S. Hardutt 🇮🇳🚩 (@HarduttSuhas) July 21, 2021

One person had an entirely different take on the incident.

Maybe they were just having a conversation about the owner. Hey snakeyy snakerson, help me leave this place pls bruh.— Amay 🐣 (@BrajBliss) July 21, 2021

Many users applauded the cat’s undaunted behaviour and compared it to other, bigger counterparts from the feline family. Cats are affectionately dubbed “sher ki mausi" in Hindi.

Billi ko sher ki Mousi kahte hai. They came from Lions family. #Daring— Apex_Interio (@interio_apex) July 21, 2021

When it comes to loyalty and bravery, the incident points to the fact that we’re headed towards a world where dog-lovers and cat-lovers can peacefully coexist.

The dog universe applauds this gesture pic.twitter.com/wR2z1NkM4x— Nithya நித்யா નિત્યા ابدی 🌸 (@TheInkSpear) July 22, 2021

The ANI tweet has now garnered over 10,000 likes. Do you think this event proves that the dog versus cat debate might be a bit of a false dichotomy?

