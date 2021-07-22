CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cat Prevents Cobra From Entering Odisha Home, Stands Guard for 30 Minutes
Cat Prevents Cobra From Entering Odisha Home, Stands Guard for 30 Minutes

A cat prevented a cobra from entering a house in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Credits: ANI

The pet cat kept at this extraordinary feat till snake helpline workers reached the spot, at Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

If you think dogs are the only kind of pets that actually care about humans, you are in for a surprise with this cat that has upped the ante for its whole species. A number of viral photos show a cat who guarded a house in Odisha from a Cobra, hooded and raring to go, for no less than half an hour.

The pet cat kept at this extraordinary feat till snake helpline workers reached the spot, at Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. In the photographs shared by news agency ANI, the tiny white feline can be seen standing alert in front of the cobra, preventing it from gaining entry. The owner of the cat, Sampad K Parida, said it is 1.5 years old and lives with them like a family member.

In response to ANI’s tweet, many users shared their enthused adoration of cats as pets. While some said that the cat had “upgraded" itself to a dog, some shared photographs of their own furry pets and said cats could save their humans from dangers “only they can see".

Some Twitter users put it down to cats’ territorial aggression and had some points to make about the nature of cats and dogs.

There was a meme version of events, featuring a cute feline.

A cat version of a famous artwork was posted by a user who dubbed it ‘Purry Night’, a pun that Vincent Van Gogh would probably not approve of, should he have been alive today.

Twitter users also defended the general personality of cats, who have a reputation for being slightly self-involved.

One person had an entirely different take on the incident.

Many users applauded the cat’s undaunted behaviour and compared it to other, bigger counterparts from the feline family. Cats are affectionately dubbed “sher ki mausi" in Hindi.

When it comes to loyalty and bravery, the incident points to the fact that we’re headed towards a world where dog-lovers and cat-lovers can peacefully coexist.

The ANI tweet has now garnered over 10,000 likes. Do you think this event proves that the dog versus cat debate might be a bit of a false dichotomy?

first published:July 22, 2021, 13:05 IST