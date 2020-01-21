Cat Rescued From Between Metro Pillars in Kerala, Was Trapped For Four Days

Kerala witnessed one of its rare rescue missions on Sunday afternoon after fire fighters saved a cat stuck between the pillars of Kochi Metro Rail. The cat got trapped between metro pillars at Sahodaran Ayyappan road in Vyttila and was stuck there for around four days before being rescued.

Locals, traders and people passing through the area used to hear the cat calling out for help. Many tried to rescue the trapped cat but failed in their attempt. It was then some commuters thought of seeking help from fire department, who took around two hours to rescue the terrified feline.

A team of Kerala fire force arrived at the spot where the cat was trapped on Sunday afternoon. With the help of a crane, firemen alighted to reach the pillar, while some stood under the bridge with a net stretched out widely to save the animal if it falls from the height.

Traffic came to a standstill for a couple of hours while the firemen were trying to rescue the cat. Many people congregated to watch the way the cat was being rescued. Some even took out their phones to capture the rescue of the stuck cat.

Seeing the firemen on crane approaching closer to it with a net, the scared cat shifted and started to run towards the other side of the bridge. Gauging that the rescue of the trapped cat would not be a cakewalk the fire brigade team called in a backup team which was positioned on the other end of the pillar.

A fireman then managed to get the cat inside the net, but the frightened feline jumped out and fell onto the net that was being spread below. The cat tried to run away but was caught and take to a hospital.

Watch the video of the cat rescue here:

The entire operation was monitored by five officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). The firemen, who carried out the rescue operations, were told about the live electric wires passing through the bridge.

Taking to its official Facebook page, KMRL mentioned about the details of the rescue of the trapped cat.

Several people took to the comment section to react to the post. Most of them lauded the efforts of KMRL and rescuers from the Kochi fire department.

An user thanked Kerala fire force and said, "Thank you Kerala fire force n all others who took pain in rescuing this tiny one. God bless."

"Really happy and proud to know that there are still many empathetic and kind-hearted minds in our society. Thank you @Kochi Metro and all who worked for rescuing this tiny kitty," commented one of the users.

Another user wrote, "Thank you for valuing the life of a voiceless, thus respecting the creator of the universe. Salute you with admiration and respect. May this kindness be continued in your service."

"100% appreciated. Animals too have a space on this planet. Let's consider them too. Congrats to all who joined the rescue," wrote a user.

A user also put a post out in case someone wanted to adopt the kitten.

