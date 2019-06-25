Cat-astrophe! Cat Gets Stuck Inside Washing Machine, Survives 35-Minute Wash Cycle

A woman says she has been left “haunted” for the rest of her life after her pet cat snuck into a washing machine and miraculously survived a 35-minute express wash.

One-year-old Felix from Minnesota, United States, lost his vision and was left with a pneumonia from the amount of water in his lungs. Owner Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff had set the machine to express wash (warm water, cold rinse).

“Thirty-five minutes later, when the cycle was done, she noticed the clothes were still dripping wet. She was just about to shut the door again when she saw a single white paw sticking out from the wet laundry,” CNN reported.

The woman quickly took Felix out and her father rushed them to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota.

“Although Felix had lost his vision and had pneumonia from the amount of water in his lungs, he survived and is doing better now -- he can see and has started eating. He's still on oxygen,” according to CNN.

Though she has been assured Felix’s full recovery is just a matter of time, Carroll-Kirchoff said she'll never forgive herself.

"I've been in shock the last few days," she said. "I mean, this is going to haunt me for the rest of my life."

Carroll-Kirchoff's daughter has set up a GoFundMe appeal for Felix to help the family take care of the growing medical bills, which she said had already racked up to $7,000.

"After this has happened, I'm going to find a way to give back," she said.

Carroll-Kirchoff works at a pet grooming salon and has been a cat owner for 11 years. She also volunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation center in her free time. "It's given me a reason to fight harder for animals and their well-being," she said.