Cat Spotted Riding Pillion on Human's Bike on Mumbai Streets, Becomes Overnight Celeb

A cat from Mumbai is gaining fame for its bike-riding swag.

Millennials love cute animal content so much that they go viral in no time. And the biker cat is the latest to hit the long line of now celebrity animals in the world of social media.

A Twitter handle, by the name Weeb, posted two pictures of a cat, casually enjoying a pillion ride on a two wheeler. The length of the ginger cat fits perfectly to the size of the seat, and it can be seen skillfully maintaining its balance during the ride.

Sharing the post, the user added a hilarious note to it: “This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much.”

This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much. pic.twitter.com/gufOKl2whj — Weeb (@dhrutzpah) November 27, 2019

The post soon went viral and it has over two thousand likes and several retweets and comments. Netizens could not stop themselves from praising the adorable cat and human duo, casually enjoying their bike ride together.

This incident reminded twitterati of Sultan, the auto riding dog in Mumbai. This dog became famous for his stunts, like getting atop the roof of an auto and nonchalantly balancing himself while the auto would be in motion.

The coolest thing I saw last night in #Mumbai.Wo hai Sultan. My city is full of surprises😜 pic.twitter.com/LaIKyuLjKk — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) October 13, 2017

