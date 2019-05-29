Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements

Serena Williams, undeniably one of the greatest athletes today, is also a fashion icon both on and off court. Williams has never believed in restricting herself to the standards and unwritten norms imposed on women athletes, especially with regards to apparel.At the French Open recently, Serena again made a bold statement by wearing a warm-up jacket consisting of the words mother, queen, champion and goddess. In a way, this was a slap in the face for the officials who objected to her cat suit dress last year and banned her for the same.Since time immemorial, for women, the tennis "dress" has served the purpose of highlighting the 'feminine aspect' of the game. From our very own Sania Mirza to Serena Williams, female tennis players have always been under scrutiny for what they choose to wear on court. It could be the length of their skirts or simply the fact that they do not adhere to dress codes which, to be honest, have no impact on the game or the player's performance. In a way, it asserts that fashion can be a means of self-expression, but only within certain boundaries.For Serena Williams, on the other hand, fashion hasn't been just about looking good on court. For her, it is no less than a political weapon - a way for her to rebel against established norms which only seem to curb women. It is a symbol of empowerment, of liberation and independence.As a tribute to the example that Serena has set for millions of women around the world, we decided to compile some of her most badass fashion statements.We all remember the cat suit Williams wore last year, but that was not the first time she experimented with cat suits on court. The first time she donned a cat suit would be the 2002 US Open, where she can be seen wearing a black cat suit, and as The Washington Post added, the glitzy Harry Winston bracelet added to the charm.Photo credit: APAccording to the dress code specified for Wimbledon, there can be no solid colours, which includes fluorescent shades. Pastel shades are mostly preferred. But Serena has never been one to abide by norms and conventions. For the Wimbledon double with sister Venus, Serena sported a bright purple headband with matching shorts and sweatbands. This stirred quite a controversy with referees debating if she should be allowed to play.Photo credit: ReutersFor the 2004 US Open match which took place on Kids' Day, Serena wore a denim skirt on court. This was something completely unanticipated and while Serena received backlash for it, it failed to deter her.Photo credit: Action Images, ReutersAt the US Open in 2018, Williams again broke grounds by sporting a tutu dress. Yes, a tutu. In fact, most critics deemed the outfit highly unfit for court. But then again, when has Williams ever listened to what haters have to say?Photo credit: ReutersLast year, Serena stirred controversy again when she wore a tight-fitted black catsuit post-pregnancy. The outfit also featured a red band around her waist, which according to reports, was meant to protect her from blood clots. The attire was also meant to send out a message of solidarity to any woman who has faced a difficult pregnancy.Photo credit: ReutersFrom trench coats to tutus, Serena Williams is definitely making fashion history; without a doubt, she is an inspiration and living proof of the fact that sports and fashion do not really have to be mutually exclusive.