Cat Takes a Tumbles in Bathtub Full of Water While Human Takes Bath, Watch Viral Video

A cute and funny video of a cat has been doing the rounds of the internet in which the animal can be seen making a mistake and immediately regretting doing it. The video, which has been shared on Instagram by Imgur on Wednesday, shows a kitty hovering in the bathroom while her owner took a bath. Being curious, the cat climbed on the bathtub and can be seen standing on the edge for a while before it decides to carefully step in.

At first, it lands on a dry surface. It then tries to dip its paw in the water, but at the same time, its paws slip and the feline tumbles into the water inside the bathtub. It quickly realises the mistake, but it’s too late by then. In an effort to get out of the horrible water-filled situation, the animal tries to move its paws and, in the process, splashes a lot of water. Eventually, she manages to jump out of the tub within a few seconds and runs straight out of the bathroom, just to be on a safer side. While escaping from the situation, it also kicks a mug along its way.

Soon after the 16-second clip was shared, it went viral. The video has gained more than 21, 000 views on the photo-sharing app and many viewers have reacted hilariously.

One viewer was upset that the audio was missing in the video as he wanted to hear the sounds of the splash when the kitty tumbled in the water and later tried to get out of it. Many other individuals agreed with this statement. Another Instagram user said he acts like this cat in the video whenever he is put in “new” circumstances. While many expressed pity on the cat’s situation, a few others reacted with laughing emojis while looking at the way the animal made the mistake.

