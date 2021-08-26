Cat That Flies! Viral Video of Kitten’s Long Jump Leaves Netizens Stunned

The frenzy around sports might have mellowed down after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, looks like that this cat from a viral video is already prepping for the next event. Did we confuse you? Well, let’s simplify it. So, the treasure of viral videos on social media recently popped up a cat video and the internet went berserk. You might think that it’s usual stuff but what’s not usual is the long jumping skills of this cat. The kitten seen in the video shared by Twitter user @MackBeckyComedy made a long leap and netizens are comparing her jumping skills to the ones at Olympic level.

The 9-second clip starts off with the visual of the woman standing near a slab as the kitten sits quietly on the dining table placed in the background. As the video moves forward, the woman takes a chocolate cube and offers it to the kitten. Literally jumping on the offer, the cat takes a big leap and makes a perfect landing on the woman’s shoulder before grabbing a bite of the chocolate.

Check out the video here:

Here kitty kitty… 😯😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/khCzaebyj1— Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 25, 2021

Since being shared online on August 25, the clip has garnered over 91 thousand views along with 5.6 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, social media users expressed their amazement at the cat’s long jump and said that it was good enough to win a medal at the Kitty Olympics. Users suggested that there should be a special Olympics event where pets should be allowed to participate. Sharing his suggestion, a user wrote, “We must think of sporting events for cats and dogs like the Olympics if there isn’t any already. Hope they will like it."

User flooded the reply reaction with their appreciation tweets for the cat. “Wow that’s wonderful," wrote a user in her reaction.

Check other replies here:

Spectacular jump! Definitely Olympic quality.— SusanSWheezly (@Sooty69672198) August 26, 2021

I keep wondering how she first found out about this & how startled she must've been at the first attack.— Tracy Sanderson (@Pantrocious) August 25, 2021

Thats a beautiful jump with a perfect landing. Didn't know u can train cats to do that. 😍— One of Your Contact 🇮🇳 (@1_of_ur_contact) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the users also shared videos of their pets doing athletic stuff.

This cat wanted a beer. pic.twitter.com/zd8nGgULIU— Steve Kirchoff (@KirkyMN1971) August 26, 2021

Do you have a pet that can compete with this kitty?

