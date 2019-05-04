Take the pledge to vote

Cat-Walk, Literally: Feline Shows Up on Christian Dior Runway, Steals Show

A stray cat who showed up at a Christian Dior Cruise show in Marrakech and walked alongside models, was the show-stopped for the fashion show.

Raka Mukherjee

May 4, 2019
Some models dream of walking the much-coveted ramp at Victorias Secret, Lakme Fashion Week, or at a runway for Channel or Christian Dior, but an unexpected guest, who made an appearance at one such show, turned out to be the highlight of it.

A stray cat which appeared onto the runway of Christian Dior's Marrakech, Morocco show, was the showstopper even as it was what you could call an 'un-trained model.'

The cat which slunk up onto the runway, walked alongside the models in the opposite direction, and narrowly missed pyrotechnic before walking back to the audience.



Netizens were also plenty impressed by this feline fashionista.





























Someone even made fan art of the latest feline fashionista.



facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
