Cat-Walk, Literally: Feline Shows Up on Christian Dior Runway, Steals Show

ON THE CATWALK: Furry guest makes surprise appearance at Christian Dior fashion show as feline casually struts down the runway alongside models. https://t.co/hP0RGIkosN pic.twitter.com/h5QHOxgTS2 — ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2019

Wearing the best couture on the catwalk 😻 — Mel (@Imagecaptured) May 3, 2019

When a cat is more interesting than your clothes. Opps. — Jeff DeCola (@JeffDeCola) May 2, 2019

Hey it is called a “ catwalk” in fashion. So the feline is excused 😊 — Michael.TM . (@Michael01855670) May 2, 2019

I have waited all my nine lives to catwalk — Umesh Desai 巫瑪仕 (@Umesh_Desai) May 2, 2019

Move over Tennis Iguana, Dior Cat is HERE. https://t.co/4SEHtWl2jE — Jessica Hice (@jess_hice) May 3, 2019

Well, why wouldn’t a Moroccan cat be strutting her stuff at Christian Dior’s Cruise Show? After all, it IS a catwalk! The cat has “the walk” down perfectly. Dior should put her in all future shows. — G_Lohmann (@GlendaLohmann) May 2, 2019

the ONLY fur to ever belong on a runway ! 🐾😍 — Aiden James® (@aidenjamestour) May 2, 2019

Some models dream of walking the much-coveted ramp at Victorias Secret, Lakme Fashion Week, or at a runway for Channel or Christian Dior, but an unexpected guest, who made an appearance at one such show, turned out to be the highlight of it.A stray cat which appeared onto the runway of Christian Dior's Marrakech, Morocco show, was the showstopper even as it was what you could call an 'un-trained model.'The cat which slunk up onto the runway, walked alongside the models in the opposite direction, and narrowly missed pyrotechnic before walking back to the audience.Netizens were also plenty impressed by this feline fashionista.Someone even made fan art of the latest feline fashionista.