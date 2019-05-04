Cat-Walk, Literally: Feline Shows Up on Christian Dior Runway, Steals Show
A stray cat who showed up at a Christian Dior Cruise show in Marrakech and walked alongside models, was the show-stopped for the fashion show.
A stray cat which appeared onto the runway of Christian Dior's Marrakech, Morocco show, was the showstopper even as it was what you could call an 'un-trained model.'
The cat which slunk up onto the runway, walked alongside the models in the opposite direction, and narrowly missed pyrotechnic before walking back to the audience.
Netizens were also plenty impressed by this feline fashionista.
ON THE CATWALK: Furry guest makes surprise appearance at Christian Dior fashion show as feline casually struts down the runway alongside models. https://t.co/hP0RGIkosN pic.twitter.com/h5QHOxgTS2— ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2019
Wearing the best couture on the catwalk 😻— Mel (@Imagecaptured) May 3, 2019
When a cat is more interesting than your clothes. Opps.— Jeff DeCola (@JeffDeCola) May 2, 2019
Hey it is called a “ catwalk” in fashion. So the feline is excused 😊— Michael.TM . (@Michael01855670) May 2, 2019
I have waited all my nine lives to catwalk— Umesh Desai 巫瑪仕 (@Umesh_Desai) May 2, 2019
Move over Tennis Iguana, Dior Cat is HERE. https://t.co/4SEHtWl2jE— Jessica Hice (@jess_hice) May 3, 2019
Well, why wouldn’t a Moroccan cat be strutting her stuff at Christian Dior’s Cruise Show? After all, it IS a catwalk! The cat has “the walk” down perfectly. Dior should put her in all future shows.— G_Lohmann (@GlendaLohmann) May 2, 2019
the ONLY fur to ever belong on a runway ! 🐾😍— Aiden James® (@aidenjamestour) May 2, 2019
Someone even made fan art of the latest feline fashionista.
A fierce feline took over Christian Dior's catwalk in Marrakech #dailynews #getinformed #worldnews #globalnews #funny #cat #catsofinstagram #cats #dior #christiandior #badlydrawnnews #badlydrawn #fashionweek #fashion pic.twitter.com/RQkatqiY3N— Daily News Drawings (@DrawingsNews) May 2, 2019
