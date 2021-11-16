Cat With Four Ears From Turkey Becomes Instagram's Latest Feline Superstar

An adorable kitten birthed with two sets of ears has created a buzz after acquiring a slew of cat-loving followers on social media. This Russian Blue mix hails from Turkey and was adopted by the Dosemeci family that already possesses two adorable pets. Canis Dosemeci, the kitten’s owner, created an Instagram account in her honour and has now amassed a sizable following. According to a report by Daily mail, originally a stray kitten, Midas was adopted by Canis and her family, and now lives with two loving Golden Retrievers, Suzy, 12, and Zenyo, 14. Midas is definitely smitten with the two pups, as seen by its Instagram account, where she can be seen hugging, resting, relaxing, and playing with them.

Canis rescued the kitten after a friend of the family discovered a stray cat in their garden that birthed six kittens, one of which was Midas. The four-month-old has over 45,000 Instagram followers since the very first picture was shared from the cat’s dedicated handle.

Midas has settled nicely in her new home, relaxing on her bed and playing with her toys, as seen in the pictures posted by her adoring owner. “She is a very playful cat. But very friendly too," Canis noted. “She sleeps all day and wakes up all night."

Midas, unlike most felines, has two extra little ears that sprout from her usual ears. The deformity might be the result of a genetic abnormality inherited from its parents. The additional ears do not help hearing better, but they also do not cause difficulties. Midas, who has four ears has another adorable detail, a gorgeous white heart-shaped patch on the belly has completely won over the hearts of internet users.

Midas, despite her unique appearance, can hear well after being examined, according to her owner Canis. Of course, the flood of new followers has boosted Midas’ Instagram profile, with nice comments admiring the cat on her postings.

“Supawstar," one guy wrote.

“You’re the cutest ever!!" Someone else stated.

“Two pairs of ears equals double cuteness!" someone another remarked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.