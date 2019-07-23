Cat with Nine Lives? ‘Jaffa Cake’ Survives 18-Storey Fall

A cat in the United Kingdom may indeed be blessed with the proverbial nine lives after it miraculously survived an 18-storey fall from a high-rise building in the United Kingdom. Southampton resident Carley Burke, 21, grew apprehensive after finding her cat named Jaffa Cake missing one morning earlier this month from her apartment, reports Daily Echo UK.

Burke’s worst fears came true when her sister went outside to find Jaffa Cake “half-dead” on the concrete floor. The mum of a two-year-old daughter said she “broke down” after realising that Jaffa Cake must have plunged through an open window.

She has raised Jaffa Cake for a year and a half after finding her as a three-week-old stray kitten in the snow. The cat, who suffered a swollen face from the fall, was rushed to a veterinary hospital, after she began to throw up black blood.

The vets informed Burke that Jaffa Cake would need to stay the night for treatment. “She never goes on the windows and so I panicked a lot,” Burke, who works as a bar assistant, was quoted as saying.

“I stayed up all night expecting to hear bad news, but when I went to the vets the next morning; they said she was fine and that they were really shocked that she didn’t have any broken bones or a broken jaw.”

After medication, the cat was taken to her usual vets the next day for a check-up. Burke was reassured that her cat was “going to be fine”. “Jaffa Cake will now be a really nervous cat. I want to warn people to be careful because an animal or a kid could fall out of a flat window.”