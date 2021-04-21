buzz

Can You Catch It? Viral Optical Illusion Wants You to Spot a Hidden Pokemon Here

Video grab of optical illusion. (Credit: YouTube)

The 20-second video is mind-boggling, showing what appears to be a shade in monochrome and asking people to find the Pokemon not apparently hidden there.

A perfect optical illusion for children and adults who grew up watching cartoons is doing the rounds on the internet. The 20-second video is mind-boggling, showing what appears to be a shade in monochrome and asking people to find the Pokemon not apparently hidden there. This has triggered a wide guessing game on the internet and everyone is making an effort to outwit others.

The video was shared on April 15 but the optical illusion has been troubling users on social media for some time. And some wise users appear to have successfully deciphered the puzzle.

For those not versed with optical illusions, they involve visual deception. Using different arrangements of images, colours, light source and other variables, a wide range of misleading visual effects are created to mislead the viewers, and they are asked to beat the challenge. But not everyone experiences visual illusions in the same way, they do reveal a great deal about the working of the brain.

The internet is filled with optical illusions and some of them go viral from time to time. One of them was a black-and-white photograph of a group of people sitting together, but the illusion was so created that most people saw colours in it.

Only the grid lines placed on the photograph are coloured, not the image itself. If you too saw colours, then that’s because the grid lines tricking your brain.

The most famous illusion of them all is The Dress, which divided the world into two groups – one to whom the dress seemed black and blue and the other to whom it seemed white and gold.

When it first appeared, it had triggered a storm of controversy on the web.

April 21, 2021, 07:15 IST