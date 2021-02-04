Catholic Priest Who 'Performed Exorcism' at US Capitol Draws Flak over Controversial Remarks

A Catholic priest from Nebraska, who had participated in US Capitol riots in Washington D.C. on January 6, revealed in a video interview that he performed an exorcism at the building because he believed a demon was 'dissolving the country'. Rev David Fulton is now facing calls to be defrocked.

Fulton, a pastor at St. Michael in Central City and St. Peter in Fullerton, featured in a video shot by Eddie Becker called Voices from the Capitol Insurrection,where he can be seen talking to the filmmaker for about five minutes. He boasts to the filmmaker how he performed an exorcism on a demon named ‘Baphomet’ who was 'dissolving the country'.He can be spotted outside the US Capitol building amid the large crowd of Trump supporters waving his flag.

In the controversial clip, Fulton, wearing his clerical collar, calls himself a ‘Roman Catholic’ from Nebraska and holds up a book called Minor Exorcisms and Deliverance Prayers in Latin and in English. He can be further heard saying that he got these exorcism prayers going and there are other priests who are using them. He also claimed that he learned about the demon from another priest and self proclaimed exorcist, Chad Ripperger, also from Nebraska. Further into the conversation, he talked about the voter fraud and described the mob as 'awesome'.He said that it is good to see so many people caring about the county and hopes that they’ll be able to take that into local communities and do something. He later explained how he performed the exorcism in detail and said that its effects will be seen in a while, reports Daily Mail.

The chancellor for the Archdiocese of Omaha responded to the video and said that Fulton’s views do not reflect the Archdiocese’s views and noting that Fulton is not a 'trained exorcist'.McNeil also said that Fulton was not given any sanctions or punishments for attending the rally or performing an exorcism there. In a statement, McNeil said that Fulton didn’t break any law by attending the rally as a private citizen.

Omaha.com reports that Fulton didn’t respond to their sacral phone calls and emails asking for his comments.McNeil added that Omaha Archbishop George Lucas is ‘very upset’ with Fulton for attending the rally. He stated thatit was a misuse of priestly ministry to attend the rally, dressed as a saint.

Omaha.com reports that the parishioners demand that Fulton should be stripped off his priestly title over his involvement in the riots and for the comments he made there and should be expelled from the archdiocese.