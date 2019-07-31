Catrocious: Elderly Woman Facing 10 Days in Jail in US for Feeding Stray Cats

An elderly woman in the United States is staring at a 10-day jail term next month after neighbors reported her to authorities. Her crime: feeding stray cats.

When her neighbor moved out of town and left behind a couple of cats, Nancy Segula from Garfield Heights started taking care of the strays by feeding them. Now, authorities in the town have deemed that the 79-year-old woman must spend 10 days in jail next beginning August 11.

Nancy Segula from Garfield Heights, Ohio, was handed down the sentence after she appeared before Magistrate Jeffrey Short last week after her fourth citation, New York Post reports.

“It began in 2017 with me feeding stray kitties. I used to have a neighbor that had a couple cats and he moved away so he left them,” Fox News quoted Segula as saying. “I would always feed them and care for them because I was worried about them and I’m a cat lover. Once my neighbors got upset about it, they called the animal warden."

The woman’s son Dave Pawlowski said he couldn’t believe that his mother had been given such a stiff sentence.

“I couldn’t believe what my mother was telling me. She gets 10 days in the county jail, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail. And they are going to let my 79-year-old mother go there?”

Although feeding stray dogs and cats is prohibited under an ordinance in Garfield Heights, Segula feels the punishment meted out to her is still “too much.”

“It’s too much of a sentence for me for what I’m doing. When there are so many people out there that do bad things,” she said.