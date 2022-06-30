Cats are Turning Cops at This Rural Karnataka Police Station, Here's Why

In Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, the Gauribidanur rural police station has enlisted the help of cats. You could say that the felines are the police among the police. Wondering why? The countryside police station is absolutely plagued by rats, so much so that the police raise cats there. Fed up with the nuisance of rats, the police decided to start adopting cats. They supply the felines milk at the station every day with much affection and care. The rat menace, of course, had to be bad enough that the police had to go out of their way to adopt cats.

In fact, the rats tore right through important files and documents at the police station. That was how bad it was. Once the felines were enlisted, though, they were prompt in their action and started hunting the tiny menaces. The rats were paralysed in fear of the feline hunters. About one month ago, the police brought in the first cat and now it’s big enough to dispose of its hunting activities efficiently.

The police station’s strategy soon went viral on social media. After seeing photos of the cats, one social media user even quipped that they wanted the police station’s number, not to enlist the help of the police, but of the cats as their home had a rat infestation.

