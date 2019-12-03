Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Cats Have Facial Expressions That Their Humans Just Don't Seem to Get, Study Reveals

Humans are terrible at reading their felines’ expressions.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cats Have Facial Expressions That Their Humans Just Don't Seem to Get, Study Reveals
Image for representation.

Humans are terrible at reading their felines’ expressions.

Well, this is what a latest study has revealed. Cats are known to humans for being ‘inscrutable’ or difficult to be read or interpreted. A report by the Washington Post said that over 6,000 people participated in the test from 85 countries. Most of the participants were cat owners, and the test was to judge the animals’ moods by watching brief cat videos.

As per the report, if this study was a school subject, many would score an F as the average score was just under 60 percent correct. However, 13 percent of the participants performed well and they scored above 75 percent. The researchers dubbed these achievers “cat whisperers”, as per the report and also said their results are important.

Women made up three-fourths of participants and they scored better than men, but the margin isn’t very high. Younger people also, reportedly, performed better when compared with older people. Nonetheless, professionals who have experience in dealing with cats and other animals, like veterinarian, turned out to be most skilled in judging the cats.

Author Georgia Mason, who is a behavioral biologist at the University of Guelph in Ontario, said, “Cats are telling us things with their faces, and if you’re really skilled, you can spot it. Some people can do it — that means there’s something there. That means that cats are hard to read but not wholly inscrutable.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram