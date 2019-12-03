Cats Have Facial Expressions That Their Humans Just Don't Seem to Get, Study Reveals

Humans are terrible at reading their felines’ expressions.

Well, this is what a latest study has revealed. Cats are known to humans for being ‘inscrutable’ or difficult to be read or interpreted. A report by the Washington Post said that over 6,000 people participated in the test from 85 countries. Most of the participants were cat owners, and the test was to judge the animals’ moods by watching brief cat videos.

As per the report, if this study was a school subject, many would score an F as the average score was just under 60 percent correct. However, 13 percent of the participants performed well and they scored above 75 percent. The researchers dubbed these achievers “cat whisperers”, as per the report and also said their results are important.

Women made up three-fourths of participants and they scored better than men, but the margin isn’t very high. Younger people also, reportedly, performed better when compared with older people. Nonetheless, professionals who have experience in dealing with cats and other animals, like veterinarian, turned out to be most skilled in judging the cats.

Author Georgia Mason, who is a behavioral biologist at the University of Guelph in Ontario, said, “Cats are telling us things with their faces, and if you’re really skilled, you can spot it. Some people can do it — that means there’s something there. That means that cats are hard to read but not wholly inscrutable.”

