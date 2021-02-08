Cats in This Shelter Will Poop on Your 'Crappy' Ex's Name for Rs 720 this Valentine’s Day

Lexington Humane Society, an animal shelter, may not be able to offer you retribution for a break up with "crappy ex" but they sure can give you ‘retripootion.’ Yes, you read that right.

The shelter in the US state of Kentucky is taking $10 donations from people and offering to write the names of their exes on a litter box where the shelter cats would take a dump. Sharing a post on Facebook, the animal shelter said that cats can be ‘spiteful’ creatures. Referring to the act of taking a dump, the shelter said that the cats would be happy to take a number 2 on your former number 1.

Those who want cat’s dump all over their exes' names can send in a donation of $10 and comment with the name of their ex or send a direct message to the shelter’s page. The shelter seems to have launched this unique exercise in order to give people an eventful Valentine’s Day. The Facebook post says that this offer ends on February 12 at 1 pm. However, the cats will continue to take a dump in the litter boxes with the names of people’s exes till February 15.

Along with the post, they have shared a hilarious image where the cat can be seen taking a dump in a litter box which has names written all over it.

So far, hundreds have shared and liked the shelter’s post and donations of $1,035 have been raised through this bizarre promotional offer.

Many people are commenting with the names of their exes. A user named Hunter Sutton said, “I just donated! Could you put down the name “Candice” for me?”

Lisa Ray, another user, also commented that she had donated and asked the shelter to put the name Keith R on a box.

People not only donated for themselves but for their friends and relatives as well. A user named Angela Tackett Newsome donated for her cousin and asked the shelter to put the name of her cousin’s ex on the box.