Cats are often compared to dogs for their apparent lack of interest in their owners. It is believed that dogs are more affectionate than cats towards humans. However, a new study suggests that cats are actually very concerned about the whereabouts of their owners, and have the ability to track their humans’ movements even in their absence using socio-spatial cognition. The study, therefore, challenges the existing belief that cats do not care about their owners as much as dogs do. “It is generally believed that cats are not as interested in their owners as dogs are, but it turns out that they were mentally representing the invisible presence of their owners,” Saho Takagi, first author of the study and a doctoral student at Kyoto University, Japan, told CNN. Takagi, who is a cat person herself, said cats have sensitive ears, and she’s always been interested in their hearing abilities. She performed the experiment along with other researchers in a home setting and at a cat cafe to observe how the felines would respond to different sounds. Speakers were installed at different locations, and researchers noted the reactions of cats when the sound of their owners calling their names was played.

The speakers also played random electronic sounds and some unfamiliar voices - neither of which interested the cats quite like their owners’ voices. The study concluded that cats seemed to be surprised when their owners appeared to “transport” from one location to another.

According to the study - which is published in the open-access journal PLOS One and awaits peer-review - cats have the ability to mentally picture their owners through the audio cues, thus signifying evidence of socio-spatial cognition in them.

The experiment also suggests that cats may be doing more than just sleeping. According to the report, other animals who exhibit such “complex” cognitive abilities are primates like monkeys and meerkats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.