Cats Recreated BTS' 'Butter' Music Video and the Result is 'Bultaoreune'

South Korean boy band BTS is ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single Butter. The band has released a hotter and a cooler remix of the song. However, a cat version of the song is winning the hearts of ARMY, the term used for BTS fans. Last week, YouTube channel SuriNoel, made their cats the stars of the BTS song. The five cats came together to groove to the music just like the seven members of BTS: V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, RM, and Suga did. Even though the cats could not entrance audience with the intricate dance steps performed by the artists, they did manage to come quite close to some of the moves. The video was posted on Twitter by a BTS fan who juxtaposed the original video next to the cat version. The video opens with one cat entering the frame, just like Jungkook opens the original video.

Best thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/QzSoAhsvYY— Nicolle⁷ (@EgosShadow7) June 5, 2021

The cat video has received over 527k views and 46k likes since it was posted on Twitter on June 6. Several fans have shared their reaction to the video. Many have described the feline parody of the hit music video as “too adorable.” For some the video just made their day many times better.

Butter is the second song by BTS that is sung entirely in English. Released on May 21 under the HYBE/BigHit Entertainment/Columbia Records, the song drew 19.1 million US streams, and sold 140,200 downloads, in the week ending on June 3 according to MRC Data. The song has also attracted 22.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, in the week ending on June 6, reports Billboard

The band released its first English language song Dynamite in August 2020. Dynamite became the first song by the South Korean band to reach the top spot on Billboard Hot 00 chart. The song also won BTS their first Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group category this year.

