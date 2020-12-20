Caught in the Act: Traffic Cop Takes Bribe From Woman on Busy Pimpri Road, Video Goes Viral

A female constable in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad was caught on a CCTV camera while taking bribe from a woman. The video of the incident has since gone viral with social media users reacting widely to it.

The constable, who was identified as one Swati Sonnar deployed at Sai chowk in Pimpri was promptly suspended. Senior officials have started an enquiry into the incident.

"We receievd the video on social media. It was filmed at Sai Chowk. Our departmental inquiry will figure out what happened at the spot. We have suspended the constable from service. This gives out a clear message to those cops who have been induling in such preactices while performing their duties," DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad headquarters Sudhir Hiremath was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

The video that has been since going viral all over on all social media platforms, shows a traffic constable standing on one side of a two-wheeler, a woman sitting on the driver's seat and another woman standing beside her. The latter then walks off to Sonnar and speaks to her hurriedly. The video then shows her stuffing a note or more quickly into Sonnar's trousers' back pocket as she pretends to check her phone. The woman then walks off as Sonnar nods at her.

Check out the video here:

No Google pay, No Phone pe, No UPI...... Direct Pocket pay 😂😂😂Source :WA pic.twitter.com/EKo5g9E8ab — Jaane bhi do Yaro (@mat_jane_de_yar) December 18, 2020

The camera also pans to some other traffic cops who are standing in line beside Sonnar.

The caption on the Twitter video reads as "No Google Pay, No Phone Pe, Direct Pocket Pe." The 32-second clip has received several comments from netizens.

One commented, "Who can change this country. Full of corruption." Another user posted, "Mera Bharat Mahan."

Another user said, "Ideally she should be terminated and jailed for corruption but don't worry, no one in our country had the moral uprightness to convict her. She'll be transferred... Not to mention, the bribe giver should be convicted too."

"Why targetting only this lady's inspector its happening everywhere road to road it has become passion for them after Corona," said another.