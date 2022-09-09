Caught on Cam: Gwalior Man Steals Women's Underwear, Multiple Cases Reported

Do thieves steal undergarments? No, it’s not an imaginary question, something similar happened in Gwalior. And the bizarre act has left the police confused. An unidentified man was captured on CCTV stealing women’s undergarments from a locality in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. Over the last few days, similar thefts were taking place in society. When the action got captured on CCTV, one of the residents of the Gauspura locality lodged a complaint against the unidentified man. According to the complainant, the thief pulled off the act on September 3. He stole underwear along with Rs. 500 kept in the pocket of a kurta.

Surveillance camera footage appears to provide evidence of the man running off with underwear, following which police are trying to search for the thief. A Twitter user has shared a clip of the CCTV footage saying, “In Gwalior, women are troubled by this strange thief who enters the house and steals the undergarment, not the jewellery. Incident caught on CCTV.”

MP: In Gwalior, women are troubled by this strange thief who enters the house and steals the undergarment, not the jewellery. Incident caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/adLyFFm200 — Prateek Gautam (@psgautam) September 6, 2022

The clip showcases a man, dressed in black pants and yellow shirt, entering the house. Moments later when he exists, we can clearly see some garment in his hand, which he folds and very casually walks away.

The man, who has been accused of stealing undergarments, didn’t simply barge into houses and run off with the clothes. As per media reports, he is said to have his own modus operandi for doing this.

Initially, the motives were unclear but following the complaint filed – it appears that he is targeting the innerwear as they tend to contain money.

Only after one of the complainants said that Rs 500 were missing from one of their kurta, other families came forward to report their missing items.

What do you think about this innerwear theif?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here