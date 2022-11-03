Caught on Cam: Monkey Roams Around Delhi Metro Station, Clears Security Check

Delhi metro passengers were recently joined by a wandering monkey at Nawada station on the Blue line. The monkey managed to pass through the security check despite the turnstiles being operational.

The opening shot of the video shows a monkey wandering slowly towards the turnstiles that are located near the station’s exit. It then quickly moves past security personnel frisking a passenger over the gate and heading towards the door. The passengers’ responses to the monkey roaming around the station add to the hilarity of the video.

The video has received more than 2.56 lakh views since it was shared, and the numbers continue to rise. People bombarded the comment section with hilarious responses. “He wants to travel by metro,” a user wrote. “He is investigating the Operation, don’t Angry him,” added another. “When they said men and nature should live together, I am sure they did not envisage this,” wrote a third.

In most parts of India, it’s fairly common to see monkeys, and lately, multiple videos have surfaced showing them strolling on metro stations and even airport lounges.

A monkey had previously managed to go a short distance in Delhi’s Metro in June 2021 by sneaking into the train. The monkey was believed to have boarded the train at Yamuna Bank and travelled for a few minutes to the IP station. Following this, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) became mindful of the issue.

Following the incident, DMRC issued a statement which read, “The DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into metro premises for passengers’ safety,” reported PTI.

