Caught on Cam: Two Women Slap, Pull Each Other's Hair at Nashik Toll Plaza

A violent encounter erupted between two women at the Pimpalgaon toll plaza, Nashik. The video has gone viral on social media. The viral clip showcases that the fight broke out between a customer and one of the female plaza employees. The disturbing footage captures the two women pulling hair and slapping each other multiple times. It was the bystanders who recorded the violent encounter, but it wasn’t until later in the clip that the people intervened to stop the fight.

The Twitter user who shared the video online wrote, “A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik.” Both the women are seen clad in a saree as they violently keep punching and slapping each other. The audio of the viral footage showcases them having a heated conversation in Marathi. During the verbal argument, one of them also threatened the other about tearing her saree. Initially, the bystanders refrain from intervening to stop the brawl, but by the end of the video, a third lady is seen trying to diffuse the situation. Take a look at the viral clip below:

A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik. @IGPNashikRange pic.twitter.com/1PwGTugSqo — 𝕄𝕣.ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) September 15, 2022

The video of the fight has garnered over a thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, the internet has shared mixed responses to the clip, while some are condemning the violent behaviour, many replied with hilarious puns. A user called out the bystanders for not intervening earlier and wrote, “Shocking to see still some morons standing nearby just to enjoy the incident and take the thrill of creating videos rather than stopping them.”

Shocking to see still some morons like people standing nearby just to enjoy the incidents and take thrill of creating videos rather than stopping them. #Shameful_act — Shivam K Maheshwari (@kingMaheshwari) September 15, 2022

A netizen joked, “To be fair – both need a bit more practice and need to land a few quick punches & it’s always better to try to trip the opponent over. I’m sure they’ll get better if they get more opportunities – as of now it is a draw.”

To be fair – both need a bit more partice, need to land a few quick punches & its always better to try to trip the opponent over. I'm sure they'll get better if they get more opportunities – as of now it is a draw — Sandy (@Sandy_k07) September 16, 2022

The violent brawl occurred on Wednesday evening. According to the Times of India, the fight broke out over the payment of toll fees. Meanwhile, the police are reportedly investigating the matter.

