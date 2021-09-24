Caught On Camera: Ferocious Tornado In Pennsylvania Tosses Truck On Its Side

‘Safety First Please’ is the word of caution along with an online footage which shows terrifying moments amid the tornado in Pennsylvania. A trucker’s dash cam captured a dramatic scene where strong winds in Horsham cause a semi-truck to topple over. Earlier this month, the tremendous force of Hurricane Ida and its tornadoes caused a driver and his 53-foot tractor-trailer to flip. Remnants of the hurricane tore through the East Coast and left a path of destruction in its wake as it produced several tornadoes from Maryland to Massachusetts.

The hair-raising incident took place near the Philadelphia suburb of Maple Glen near Upper Dublin on September 1. Behind the wheel was Karl Beyer, who shared a video of his experience online. The terrifying clip shared on YouTube came with a serious caution, where the trucker urged people to take the ‘tornado warnings seriously.’ In his message, Beyer expressed, “Tractor trailer gets turned on its side by a tornado in Horsham, Pennsylvania. Please take tornado warnings seriously even if you are not in tornado alley."

The clip shows the driver listening to the weather radio as a strong tornado went past him. Amid almost zero visibility on the outside, trees are seen swaying wildly. Beyer pauses at a light but decides to stay put even after it turns green. The truck flips over to the side as the winds pick up speed. It tosses the vehicle to the side, crashing on the road. Beyer was securely strapped in by his seatbelt. The driver shared that he is not aware if he was breathing during the scary ordeal. Fortunately, he escaped from the roll-over with only minor injuries. Beyer mentioned that it was the man driving a van in front of him who helped him out. On seeing Beyer’s truck flip, the driver immediately turned around his car and rescued him.

According to a report in ABC News, wind speeds reached 130 mph during the tornado. From August 26 to September 1, the wrath of Hurricane Ida rapidly spread through many states along the East Coast as it traveled from the Gulf of Mexico. The tornado has been identified as an EF-2 by officials.

