Caught on Camera: Girl Performs Dangerous Stunt as She Hangs From a Mumbai Local

#MumbaiLocalStuntGirl In my knowledge this is first ever stunt girl in #Mumbai local. Train 11:26 pm from CST to Vashi. Girl and boy boarded from Reay road and get down at cotton green. This is First class middle coach. Date: 30.8.18

Mumbai local trains witness a lot of things every day -- an uncontrollable crowd, people falling off, and people pulling off impressive maneuvers through the platform to actually get onto the already-moving train. But, it doesn't witness stunts on board.A video showing a girl hanging out of a door of a Mumbai local train, performing stunts, has started making the rounds on social media.In the video, the girl can be seen holding onto the rod right by the door with her hand - the rest of her person is outside the door. She balances simply by placing one foot near the bottom edge of the rod and then swings herself to-and-fro from the rod.After the train station approaches, she jumps off the train and disappears - while the train is still fast moving.The video was recorded in the middle-coach of the first-class compartment.This is not the first time in the recent past that people have been attempting stunts on the train - where a video of a boy and his friends doing stunts on the train had surfaced - and even featured one of them stealing a phone.