Caught on Camera: Lucknow Man Steals a Plant, Zooms Away in His Car

In a rather absurd incident, a man with a car was caught on camera robbing a plant in Lucknow.

As can be seen in the clip, the man is initially seen walking and looking around, to check whether it is safe to take away the plant or not. Once he is aware that there is no one around, he tries to pick up with his hands. However, it appeared that the plant was too heavy to be lifted. The said person was then seen struggling while lifting the plant.

Soon as people from the house came outside, the man put the plant in the boot of his car and fled the spot. The incident took place in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar.

The one-and-a-half-minute long clip is going viral on the internet. Since being posted online on Wednesday, it has already been viewed almost six thousand times and has been liked by more than 200 users.

The comments on the post as one would expect are quite hilarious. A person on a rather witty note said, “Dedication towards greenery can make him UP's environment brand ambassador. He should be honored, well-done man”.

Dedication towards greenery can makes him UP's environment brand ambassador. He should be honored, well done man — RockingMulga2 (@RMulga2) July 23, 2020

Another person, who was perhaps wondering if the man was lifting a dumbbell or plant, wrote, “wonder if he is lifting a plant or is stealing tumbles for his home gym”.

Gamla chura rha hain yah home gym ke liye dumbles — Aman (@Amanb2001) July 24, 2020

Some other reactions on the post included:

स्कूल में अपने सहपाठी का टिफ़िन चुरा कर खाने वाले लोग आज पुलिस से fir दर्ज करने की बात कर रहे हैं। — चाचा चुकन्दर (@UncleBeet) July 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/AjeetSinghsin11/status/1286101281027706880?s=20

Chor bhi Kafi quality ka hai. Please take action Lko. Police. — AjeetSingh singh (@AjeetSinghsin11) July 23, 2020

Hahahahahhaha This reminds me of Mr Beam pic.twitter.com/5FdZBY8Y5c — Eena Kahlon (@Eena39948860) July 23, 2020

saala theek se utha phi nahi paara — ..--__--..••/ ..--__--..••/ ..--__--..••/ (@Unlock3soon) July 23, 2020

Earlier this year, a similar incident happened where an elderly man was caught stealing pots from the vertical garden in Delhi.