Caught On Camera: Students Narrowly Escape After Being Chased By Stray Dogs in Kerala's Kannur

Amid reports of dog attacks from all across the country, a video went viral where a pack of dogs is seen chasing 2 boys in the Kannur district of Kerala. The pair of students escaped unharmed as a group of stray dogs chased them through a locality, reported ANI. The incident took place on Thursday, September 8. The two boys were chased for a distance till one of the boys ran into a nearby house and closed the gates to save themselves. The incident reportedly occurred near a sawmill on Plathottam road. The state of Kerala has been lately seeing a surge in dog attacks.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

The video showed the two young students walking towards a residence when a big pack of stray dogs tried to attack them. As seen in the video, the duo fled to save themselves and somehow managed to escape by entering a house. The kids immediately rushed inside the safety of a gate and bolted the lock. The CCTV footage also showed glimpses of the pack of dogs attacking a woman, but she too fled to safety.

Reportedly, the boys named Shahban and Mansoor, ran inside the premises of a residence owned by Mansoor, and were hence safe from the attack.

In a similar incident, a class 7 student from Kerala’s Kozhikode was brutally attacked by a stray dog while he was riding his bicycle, reported NDTV. In a viral video posted on Reddit, the young boy unsuspectingly entered a lane on his bicycle, towards a house, when the dog attacked and bit him. There were other children present inside the compound of the house and the attacked young student tried to escape inside.

Dog attacks have also seen an increase in numbers in New Delhi and NCR after an incident was reported in which a pet dog attacked a boy inside the lift of a housing society in Ghaziabad. It was followed by another case of a delivery guy being bitten by a pet dog inside a lift.

