Caught On Camera: This Malaysian Man Steals Only Male Underwears, Internet In Shock

We have heard innumerable stories of thefts, haven’t we? From jewellery to cars getting stolen is still fairly common. But recently, a Malaysian man made it to the headlines for perhaps the most unusual theft ever. The man would break into people’s homes and steal the underwear of the male members of the family.

People in the Camper Housing Colony of Perak, Malaysia, were upset these past few days, for only their undies were being stolen. Nobody could figure out who was doing it. When the CCTVs were installed at several places to catch the thief, the man was finally caught.

The thief wore a mask:

The person caught on CCTV could not be identified. He was wearing a mask. The man would quietly enter the premises of a house and start inspecting the surroundings. After this, he would steal the gent’s underwear from among the clothes drying outside. All this was captured on the CCTV installed there. Later, this footage was shared on Facebook, from where the world saw the acts of the tights thief.

People are shocked to see a person stealing only tights with so much risk inside someone’s house. Commenting on the video, a person wrote that if he wants cheap tights, he could go to the nearby shopping centre.

At the same time, a person reprimanded the owner of the house. He wrote that the owner should keep all the doors locked when such thefts are happening.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.