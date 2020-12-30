Caught on Camera: Zoo Shares Endearing Footage of Animal Antics from 2020, Video Goes Viral

Candid moments of animals caught on camera are a delightful treat to the eyes. A recent clip shared by a zoo’s social media page takes you through some of the most heartwarming moments of animals and their shenanigans captured by the lenses.

The footage posted on Smithsonian’s National Zoo official Instagram page depicts some endearing animal antics. The compiled video has left the viewers in awe and has won the internet. A wide range of animals are shown throughout the compiled video engrossed in playful activities oblivious of the camera.

Some of the few highlights of the unique footage include a porcupine enjoying a sand bath and camera-friendly cute cheetah cubs roaring. Others are flamingoes wandering, chinchillas frolicking, monkeys rope climbing, sloth relishing a fruit and many more animals in their personal space. A panda chewing on a bamboo stick, horses galloping around the field, a raccoon sitting in a yoga pose made up for some hilarity for the viewers.

Several such rare moments candidly shot the animals indulged. They were compiled by the zoo workers who work behind-the-scenes. The video has already been viewed more than 114,587 times. The adorable post has garnered 10,000 likes and praises and admiration from several Instagram users. Many users of the photo-sharing platform left comments to express their reactions. While sharing the clip, the zoo expressed special gratitude to its animal care team. It is also mentioned that the credits to gather the moments goes to the keepers who work diligently to ensure the best care possible for every resident.

Take a look at the clip compilation here:

An Instagram user revealed that watching the clip got a smile on the face and asked if others also were left smiling. Admiring the video compilation, a commenter could not decide their favourite! The user liked a sloth eating watermelon. Another individual expressed gratitude to the zoo for taking care of the precious creatures. The person appreciated the hard work it takes to care and nurture them. “Hats off to your landscaping and maintenance workers as well... the flora looks really nice and healthy, as well the animals,” remarked a user.