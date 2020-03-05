English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Caught on Tape: Australian Thief Uses Fishing Rod to Steal Versace Necklace from Mannequin's Neck

Screenshot from CCTV footage tweeted by @VictoriaPolice.

Screenshot from CCTV footage tweeted by @VictoriaPolice.

The thief, captured on closed-circuit television camera, broke the store window in Melbourne's central business district before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace, local police said on Wednesday.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Share this:

A thief has been caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod in a brazen night-time theft from an Australian designer store.

The thief, captured on closed-circuit television camera, broke the store window in Melbourne's central business district before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace, local police said on Wednesday (March 4).

But it took the inner-city angler nearly three hours to land his catch.

After first attempts with a smaller rod failed, the man decided to get a bigger rod, eventually snagging the US$700 (S$970) gold piece from a mannequin's neck in crime police described as - until now - unseen.

"It's fairly blatant and it's quite bold as well, to have someone attend with a fishing rod in the middle of the night," Victoria Police Senior Constable Bede Whitty said.

Police released the footage as they attempt to net the balding, middle-aged thief.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story