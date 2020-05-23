Caught on Tape: Goa Forest Official Rescuing Cobra With Bare Hands Sparks Debate Online

A forest official in Goa has rescued a cobra with bare hands. The video was shared by Indian Forest Official Shailendra Singh on the microblogging site Twitter.
As the two-minute-twelve-second-long video begins, one can see the official removing some blocks on the roof before he finds the reptile. Then, he uses a stick to get hold of the Cobra. He eventually holds the snake by its tail and finally put him in a blue bag.
Describing the incident, Shailendra wrote, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”
The video, till now, has been viewed over three thousand times.
A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA)— Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 21, 2020
It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!@susantananda3 @AnkitKumar_IFS @IFS_Officers @IfsSitanshu @aakashbadhawan pic.twitter.com/8JYIVuPdB2
Reacting to the video, quite a few users have put forward their concern regarding the need for safety equipment for these forest officials.
A person wrote, "We don't have any safety tools for our forest officer ? Open hand, open face, no safety rope are we are running forest department in unorganized way? (sic)"
We don't have any safety tools for our forest officer ? Open hand, open face, no safety rope are we are running forest department in unorganized way ? @PrakashJavdekar— Vilas Vinayak Chavan (@VilasVinayakCh1) May 21, 2020
Echoing a similar sentiment, another person said, "Department must equip their Forest guards with a rescue kit perhaps.Tongs & hooks to say the least. As much as I admire his will and dedication, please take note, He’s bare foot and is rescuing a cobra with a stick(sic)".
Department must equip their Forest guards with a rescue kit perhaps.Tongs & hooks to say the least. As much as I admire his will and dedication, please take note, He’s bare foot and is rescuing a cobra with a stick.— The Forester (@TheForester16) May 22, 2020
Take a look at some other reactions:
Why don't we have any snake catching equipment? It appears very dangerous to do such work....— PRIYANKA RAMANATHAN (@priyaramanathan) May 22, 2020
Sir there should be some protective wear for these officials.— Imran Khan (@Imran2195) May 22, 2020
Some users also appreciated the official bravery. Take a look at their reactions:
Well said Sir.— Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) May 21, 2020
Super tackling by the brave man— Ravi Teja (@RaviTej11632383) May 22, 2020