2-MIN READ

Caught on Tape: Goa Forest Official Rescuing Cobra With Bare Hands Sparks Debate Online

Screenshot from video tweeted by Shailendra Singh, IFS / @s_singh_ifs.

The now-viral video was shared by Indian Forest Official Shailendra Singh on the microblogging site Twitter.

A forest official in Goa has rescued a cobra with bare hands. The video was shared by Indian Forest Official Shailendra Singh on the microblogging site Twitter.

As the two-minute-twelve-second-long video begins, one can see the official removing some blocks on the roof before he finds the reptile. Then, he uses a stick to get hold of the Cobra. He eventually holds the snake by its tail and finally put him in a blue bag.

Describing the incident, Shailendra wrote, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA) It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”

The video, till now, has been viewed over three thousand times.

Reacting to the video, quite a few users have put forward their concern regarding the need for safety equipment for these forest officials.

A person wrote, "We don't have any safety tools for our forest officer ? Open hand, open face, no safety rope are we are running forest department in unorganized way? (sic)"

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person said, "Department must equip their Forest guards with a rescue kit perhaps.Tongs & hooks to say the least. As much as I admire his will and dedication, please take note, He’s bare foot and is rescuing a cobra with a stick(sic)".

Take a look at some other reactions:

Some users also appreciated the official bravery. Take a look at their reactions:


