1-min read

Caught on Tape: Rare Footage of Deer Shedding its Antlers Surfaces on Social Media

In the video, the deer can be seen scratching an itch on its head before shedding the antlers and running away.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Caught on Tape: Rare Footage of Deer Shedding its Antlers Surfaces on Social Media
Screenshot from video uploaded by Vermont Fish & Wildlife / Facebook.

A rare footage of a deer shedding its antlers has surprised many on social media. A deer usually sheds its antlers in complete privacy or within a closed group.

In the video, the deer can be seen scratching an itch on its head before shedding the antlers and running away.

The video, posted on the Facebook page of Vermont Fish & Wildlife, was captured by Ann Sivori in Northfield, Vermont, New York Post reported.

The footage, which has since gone viral, has garnered over 1,800 reactions and 13,000 views.

Sivori, responding to a comment on the footage, said that she is not a hunter and had not set up any trap for the eight-point buck. It appeared that the buck was having apples that had fallen from a nearby tree.

One Facebook user said despite having deer living close to his house, he has never seen any antlers on the ground.

Another user wrote that the deer’s reaction was hysterical and described the video as awesome.

On the other hand, many users also said that they did know of any such thing as deer shedding its antler and they needed to study about it.

One of the confused users wrote that he did not realize that such thing could happen.

