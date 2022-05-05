Caught on Tape: Two Killed as Bulldozer Tyre Bursts While Air Being Refilled

A tyre filling accident in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district resulted in the death of two people. The incident happened on May 3, when a few workers at the vehicle workshop were trying to fill the air in a JCB Bulldozer tyre. In the disturbing footage captured in the CCTV camera, two workers are seen blown away by the pressure. In the hair-raising clip, a worker, sitting atop a giant tyre is seen filling in the air. The other worker, in the yellow shirt, is seen adjusting the pressure. A few moments later, the other guy comes near the tyre and starts pressing it to check the pressure. This is when the tyre busts, leaving behind a smoke of dust and air. The two workers are seen thrown away in the air due to the intensity of the blast.

Take a look:

As per the police reports, both the deceased were from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. An investigation pertaining to the incident has been launched by the police.

Incidents of Tyre bursting, time and again, have proven to be quite dangerous. In another incident that happened on the same day, a commercial carrier in Mohali went adrift and lost control due to a tyre burst. The incident occurred in the morning and left four people injured. They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tyre burst is a common phenomenon that generally occurs due to poor care of tyres. It can also happen if the air pressure inside the tyres is more than it is recommended by the makers. For instance, in the JCB incident, the tyre burst might have happened because the tyre, left unattended for a while, was too weak to handle high pressure. Combined with this was the air filled in it, which was much greater than the tyre’s capacity. As a result, the tyre burst.

